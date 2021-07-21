US to Join WTO Domestic Service Laws to Aid Licensing of American Professionals - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States has expressed its intent to join the World Trade Organization's effort on domestic service laws to assist overseas licensing for US services professionals, the Office of US Trade Representative (USTR) said.

The move represents "an opportunity to improve the transparency and fairness of processes for obtaining licenses to provide services by US professionals such as engineers, architects, and environmental consultants, as well as for US firms in fields such as retailing, express delivery, and financial services", the Office of USTR said in a statement on Tuesday.

The intention to join the WTO Joint Statement Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation and support the conclusion of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference initiative complements Washington's ideals for fairness on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the statement said.

"The rules under negotiation build on the improvements to transparency and due process in services trade introduced in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement," the statement said. "In a first for the WTO, the negotiations also seek to bar discrimination between men and women in issuing these licenses, recognizing the negative impact such practices have on economic opportunity."

Improved transparency and regulatory processes also support democratic values, open societies and a worker-centric trade agenda at the WTO, the statement added.