US To Keep 25% Tariffs On $250Bln Of Chinese Goods, 7.5% On $120Bln - Trade Representative
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:47 PM
The United States is going to maintain 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports and 7.5 percent tariffs on another $120 billion worth of Chinese imports, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Friday
"The United States will be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports," the release said.
The United States and China have agreed to a phase one trade deal, freezing additional US tariffs that were planned to go into effect on December 15.