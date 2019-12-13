US to Keep 25% Tariffs on $250Bln of Chinese Goods, 7.5% on $120Bln - Trade Representative

The United States is going to maintain 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports and 7.5 percent tariffs on another $120 billion worth of Chinese imports, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States is going to maintain 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports and 7.5 percent tariffs on another $120 billion worth of Chinese imports, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Friday.

"The United States will be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports," the release said.

The United States and China have agreed to a phase one trade deal, freezing additional US tariffs that were planned to go into effect on December 15.