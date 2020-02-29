UrduPoint.com
US To Keep Counterterrorism Force In Afghanistan - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

US to Keep Counterterrorism Force in Afghanistan - White House

The United States will keep counterterrorism forces in Afghanistan, while scaling down it military presence in the coming months, the White House said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States will keep counterterrorism forces in Afghanistan, while scaling down it military presence in the coming months, the White House said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha that will see US and allied troops pull out from Afghanistan over the next 14 months. The US will reduce its military presence to 8,600 troops in the next 135 days.

"We will begin reducing the number of troops, while sustaining a counterterrorism force to continue dismantling terrorist groups that seek to attack the United States," the fact-sheet reads.

The US administration stressed that the pace of troop withdrawal would depend on how well Taliban militants complied with their commitment not to harbor groups that pose a security risk to the US and its allies.

The deal aims to bring US soldiers home after almost two decades of bloody fighting. Washington added that it would monitor the situation on the ground to preserve the gains made during that time.

