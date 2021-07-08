UrduPoint.com
US To Keep Diplomatic Presence, Secure Airport And Pursue Peace In Afghanistan - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

US to Keep Diplomatic Presence, Secure Airport and Pursue Peace in Afghanistan - Biden

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US intends on maintaining a diplomatic presence, securing the international airport and pursuing peace in Afghanistan following their withdrawal from the country, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"I intend to maintain our diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and we are coordinating closely with our international partners in order to continue to secure the international airport, and we're going to engage in a determined diplomacy to pursue peace and a peace agreement that will end this senseless violence," Biden said during a speech about the Afghan retrograde.

