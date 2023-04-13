UrduPoint.com

US To Keep Giving Military Aid To Ukraine Going Forward - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

US to Keep Giving Military Aid to Ukraine Going Forward - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United States is committed to making sure that Ukrainians get everything they need for sustained combat, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

"The US is going to continue to commit to the Ukrainian people to do everything that we can to make sure that they have the assistance on the ground to fight for their freedom," she told a press gaggle in Dublin, Ireland.

The spokeswoman was quizzed about whether the US and NATO were concerned that the Ukrainian conflict could escalate into one between NATO and Russia.

She said the allies showed a strong commitment to making sure that Ukrainians "get what they need when it comes to security assistance, making sure that they are able to fight on the ground."

Russia has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Dublin Ireland United States

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

2 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.