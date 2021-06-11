US to Keep Imposing Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Participants - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United States will continue to use sanctions against entities and individuals engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline to reiterate its opposition to the Russian project, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"We will continue to take action as appropriate against entities and individuals engaged in sanctionable activity to demonstrate our continued opposition to this pipeline," Price said during a daily briefing.

He added that the goal remains to ensure that Russia cannot use energy as "a coercive tool against Ukraine or anyone else in the region.

He vowed continued contacts with Germany, Ukraine and others on the matter and said that US opposition to the pipeline has been a feature in all recent consultations. Price added that US President Joe Biden will have an opportunity to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his trip to Europe and to discuss the entirety of the bilateral relationship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Nord Stream 2 is a purely economic project and any statements claiming otherwise do not correspond to reality.