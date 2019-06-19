UrduPoint.com
US To Keep Increasing Pressure On Cuba Until It Stops Influencing Venezuela - Pence

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:17 AM

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It Stops Influencing Venezuela - Pence

The United States will continue to step up economic and diplomatic pressure on Cuba until it withdraws its influence in Venezuela, Vice President Mike Pence said during a press conference in Miami on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States will continue to step up economic and diplomatic pressure on Cuba until it withdraws its influence in Venezuela, Vice President Mike Pence said during a press conference in Miami on Tuesday.

"The United States is going to continue to bring economic and diplomatic pressure to bear on Cuba until they do," Pence said.

On Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said the Trump administration is considering new measures to prevent deliveries of Venezuelan oil to Cuba to put pressure on the island nation over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US administration strengthened sanctions against Cuba in early June as part of its campaign to oust Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim leader in January.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela to seize the country's resources.

