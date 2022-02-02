UrduPoint.com

US To Keep Pressure On Myanmar Military For Country To Return To Democracy - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 11:59 PM

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Country to Return to Democracy - State Dept.

The United States is working on increasing the pressure on the Myanmar military to reverse course and put the country back on the path to democracy, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is working on increasing the pressure on the Myanmar military to reverse course and put the country back on the path to democracy, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said on Wednesday.

"We are working to increase pressure on the junta to put Burma (Myanmar) back on the democratic path. And we will continue to hold the regime accountable for its actions and violence," Chollet said during a discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

Chollet explained the United States has restricted the Myanmar military's revenue while trying to avoid exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in the country and intends to continue with this approach.

"The United States has sanctioned 65 individuals and sanctioned or placed export controls on an additional 26 organizations with close regime ties, and we're not done," Chollet said.

Moreover, the United States is utilizing other tactics to support the return to an inclusive democracy in the Myanmar, Chollet also said.

Specifically, the United States is involved in supporting the civilian democratic opposition and helping to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the people in close cooperation with its partners, Chollet added.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military seized control of the country in a coup, prompting nationwide protests. The military said it had to act because of election fraud committed by the ruling party and placed senior officials, including the democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi, under arrest.

