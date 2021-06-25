UrduPoint.com
US To Keep Small Number Of Forces In Syria As IS Recruits New Fighters - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

The United States intends to maintain a small number of its military forces in northeastern Syria to support its local partners and fight the Islamic State (banned in Russia) that continues to exploit areas of instability to recruit new fighters, acting Director of the Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in the US State Department Patrick Worman said on Friday

" [US] President [Joe] Biden has expressed support for maintaining our small number of US forces in northeast Syria to support local partners and prevent an ISIS resurgence," Worman said in a briefing. "It [IS] has worked to make its range of the networks more resilient and continue to exploit areas of local instability, and conflict to recruit and train new generations of terrorist fighters."

