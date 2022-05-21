UrduPoint.com

US To Keep Troops In Europe At 100,000 Unless Security Situation Escalates - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US to Keep Troops in Europe at 100,000 Unless Security Situation Escalates - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The United States will keep the current number of troops in Europe at 100,000 unless Russia escalates the security situation in the region by threatening Sweden and Finland or NATO members, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple US officials.

The US is ready to establish more bases in Europe if the security environment changes, and can also temporarily increase the number of troops if NATO decides to conduct more military exercises, the report said.

The future plans are being considered by US military commanders after a meeting of NATO's military chiefs in Brussels on Thursday, the officials said. The chiefs are expected to pass their recommendations about the security posture in Europe to a NATO defense ministerial scheduled for June as well as to NATO leaders, including President Joe Biden.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February, the United States has increased the number of troops stationed in Europe from about 60,000 to 100,000.

On Wednesday, the ambassadors of Sweden and Finland handed over their countries' applications for NATO membership to the alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg. Their membership hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member states, but Turkey and Croatia seem to hold back the accession process.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Brussels Alliance United States Sweden Finland Croatia February June From

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

11 minutes ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

11 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

11 minutes ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

11 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.