US To Keep Up Pressure On Yemen's Houthis - State Department

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

US to Keep up Pressure on Yemen's Houthis - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United States will continue to exert pressure on the leadership of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Monday.

"We will certainly keep up the pressure on the leadership [of the] Ansarullah movement, on the Houthis," Proce said.

Last week the Biden administration reportedly informed Congress it would remove the Houthis from the US foreign terrorist organizations list.

More Stories From World

