US to Kick Off Negotiations With Taliban in Qatar With Evening Meal - Source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The US delegation at the newest round of negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar will start the meeting off with a dinner, a source from the Afghan delegation told Sputnik on Thursday.

On August 20, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad announced he would be traveling to Doha to help resolve all remaining issues within the Taliban negotiations, followed by a trip to Kabul to consult with the Afghan government regarding preparations for intra-Afghan negotiations.

"The talks have not yet begun in Doha, [they] will begin later today, perhaps there will be a dinner and negotiations," the source said.

The last round of the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban took place in Doha at the beginning of August but was temporarily discontinued on account of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. Participants discussed pulling out foreign armed forces from Afghanistan; guarantees that the country's territory will not be used for attacks on the United States or other countries; a comprehensive ceasefire; and future intra-Afghan negotiations.

Last week, US President Donald Trump declared his administration would be reducing the US military presence in Afghanistan to a less than 13,000 troops but maintaining a high intelligence presence in the country.