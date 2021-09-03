UrduPoint.com

US To Lay Out 'Next Steps' To Combat Delta Variant Next Week - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:03 PM

as the United States experiences a fresh spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The White House will unveil next week its latest strategy to manage the Delta variant of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden said on Friday, as the United States experiences a fresh spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

"Next week, I'll lay out the next steps that we are going to need to combat the Delta variant to address some of those fears and concerns we want to talk about; how it will further protect our schools, our businesses, our economy, and our families from the threat of Delta," Biden told a media briefing at the White House.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations reached a daily average of 100,000 this week for the first time since last winter's surge as the more transmissible Delta variant began marking its mark.

"As we continue to fight the Delta variant with the American Rescue Plan, we continue to support families, businesses and communities," Biden said.

"Even if some of the benefits that were provided are set to expire next week, states have the option to extend those benefits and the Federal resources from the rescue plan to do so."

Biden did not give much details on what he would announce, saying the plan would continue "access to a wide array of support, like health for schools that are reopening, health for child care centers to make them available and affordable and other resources to help our economy get back to normal."

More than half of the US population has received at least one dose each of a coronavirus vaccines and new infections in large part involve those who have not received the shots, prompting Biden to call the latest phenomenon "the pandemic of the unvaccinated."

On Thursday, the US president announced he plans to invest $2.7 billion to ramp up US production of critical vaccine components.

