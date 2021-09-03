US to Lay Out Next Steps to Combat Delta Variant Next Week - Biden

The White House will unveil next week its latest strategy to manage the Delta variant of coronavirus, President Joe Biden said Friday, as the United States experiences a fresh spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations despite vaccination of more than half its population

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The White House will unveil next week its latest strategy to manage the Delta variant of coronavirus, President Joe Biden said Friday, as the United States experiences a fresh spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations despite vaccination of more than half its population.

"Next week, I'll lay out the next steps that we are going to need to combat the Delta variant to address some of those fears and concerns we want to talk about; how it will further protect our schools, our businesses, our economy, and our families from the threat of Delta," Biden told a media briefing at the White House.

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a daily average of 100,000 this week for the first time since last winter's surge as the more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant began marking its mark.

"As we continue to fight the Delta variant with the American Rescue Plan, we continue to support families, businesses and communities," Biden said.

"Even if some of the benefits that were provided are set to expire next week, states have the option to extend those benefits and the Federal resources from the rescue plan to do so."

The president did not give many details on what he would announce, saying the plan would continue "access to a wide array of support, like health for schools that are reopening, health for child care centers to make them available and affordable and other resources to help our economy get back to normal."

More than half of the US population has received at least one dose each of a COVID-19 vaccination and new infections largely involve those who have refused the shots, prompting Biden to call the latest phenomenon "the pandemic of the unvaccinated."

The president announced on Thursday plans to invest $2.7 billion to ramp up US production of critical vaccine components.