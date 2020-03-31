US to Lift Sanctions If Conditions of Its Plan for Venezuela Are Met - Pompeo

The United States will remove the sanctions it has imposed on Venezuela if the conditions of Washington's new plan for the Latin American country are met, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The United States will remove the sanctions it has imposed on Venezuela if the conditions of Washington's new plan for the Latin American country are met, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"If the conditions of the framework are met, including the departure of foreign security forces and elections, and the elections free and fair by international observers, then all remaining US sanctions would be lifted," Pompeo said.