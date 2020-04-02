US to Lift Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials if They Resign Under New Plan - Envoy Abrams

The United States would lift sanctions on Venezuelan officials once they resign from their government positions, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said in a conference call on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United States would lift sanctions on Venezuelan officials once they resign from their government positions, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said in a conference call on Thursday.

"When individuals who are holding office in the constituent assembly and the supreme court, electoral council, leave those positions, the sanctions on them that are based on their holding those positions would be lifted," Abrams said.

Abrams further said sanctions on the Venezuelan government, PDVSA and the oil sector would be suspended once a transitional government is in place and governing and foreign security forces are gone.

He added that sanctions would be permanently lifted once free and fair elections are held in Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier in the week that an interim government could be established in Venezuela, consisting of National Assembly members accepted by both Caracas and the opposition. The transitional government could serve until the next presidential and National Assembly elections, he noted.

The Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro has already rejected the plan.