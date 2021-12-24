US to lift travel ban on southern African countries: official

The United States said Friday it would lift its travel ban on December 31 imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States said Friday it would lift its travel ban on December 31 imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected.

"The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted," Kevin Munoz, the White House assistant press secretary, said on Twitter.