UrduPoint.com

US To Lift Travel Ban On Southern African Countries: Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:12 PM

US to lift travel ban on southern African countries: official

The United States said Friday it would lift its travel ban on December 31 imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States said Friday it would lift its travel ban on December 31 imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected.

"The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted," Kevin Munoz, the White House assistant press secretary, said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter White House United States December

Recent Stories

Russia fines Meta $27 million over banned content: ..

Russia fines Meta $27 million over banned content: court

2 minutes ago
 Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Is ..

Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel

2 minutes ago
 US to lift travel ban on southern Africa: official ..

US to lift travel ban on southern Africa: official

2 minutes ago
 Chile to give fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose

Chile to give fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose

2 minutes ago
 AJK will be beautified with construction of grand ..

AJK will be beautified with construction of grand recreation parks: Qayyum Niazi ..

25 minutes ago
 PTI determined to set people of Sindh free from Za ..

PTI determined to set people of Sindh free from Zardari's tyranny: Haleem Adil S ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.