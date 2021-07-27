US to Lift Travel Restrictions With Canada When Coronavirus Cases Diminish - Mayorkas

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The US government will lift travel restrictions between the United States and Canada when the coronavirus cases of the emergent Delta variant are sufficiently reduced, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"We are mindful of and monitoring every single day the economic impact of the travel restrictions... we are watching the trajectory of the pandemic - a pandemic of the unvaccinated - we are watching the Delta variant very carefully, and we will lift those restrictions in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control when the arc of the pandemic so warrants," Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas was responding in particular about travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, having been asked by Senator Gary Peters about what criteria the Biden administration is using to reach the travel restriction decision.

Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced last week that Canada will be opening its borders to fully vaccinated US citizens starting on August 9 as well as to other foreigners on September 7.

Mayorkas also said he spoke with Canadian Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair last week about the decision. Blair said there is "nothing embarrassing" about the lack of reciprocity in the lifting of travel restrictions between the United States and Canada.