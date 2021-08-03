UrduPoint.com

US To Limit Carbon-Steel Pipe Imports From Russia, Ukraine, Korea - Trade Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The United States government is set to impose anti-dumping orders on imports of carbon-steel alloy pipes from Russia, South Korea and Ukraine, the US International Trade Commission (USITC) said on Monday.

"The USITC today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipes from Korea, Russia, and Ukraine that the Department of Commerce has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of Korea and Russia," the USITC said in a news release.

As a result of the Commission's determinations, the Commerce Department will issue anti-dumping duty orders on imports of these products from South Korea, Russia, and Ukraine and countervailing duty orders on imports of these products from South Korea and Russia, the release stated.

The ruling will cover seamless carbon and alloy steel (other than stainless steel) pipes and redraw hollows, less than or equal to 16 inches (406.4 mm) in nominal outside diameter, regardless of wall thickness, manufacturing process or end finish, the USITC said.

