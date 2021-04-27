UrduPoint.com
US To Limit Immigration Enforcement Actions Near Courthouses - Homeland Security

Tue 27th April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US immigration, customs and border authorities are putting limits to the civil enforcement, including arrests, that can be carried out in and around courthouses to prevent the harassment of individuals seeking justice on matters of immigration, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said Tuesday.

"Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law," Mayorkas said in a statement. "The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals' willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement. Today's guidance is the latest step in our efforts to focus our civil immigration enforcement resources on threats to homeland security and public safety."

