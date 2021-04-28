UrduPoint.com
US To Limit Immigration Enforcement Actions Near Courthouses - Homeland Security

Wed 28th April 2021

US to Limit Immigration Enforcement Actions Near Courthouses - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US immigration, customs and border authorities are putting limits to the civil enforcement, including arrests, that can be carried out in and around courthouses to prevent the harassment of individuals seeking justice on matters of immigration, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday.

"Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law," Mayorkas said in a statement. "The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals' willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement. Today's guidance is the latest step in our efforts to focus our civil immigration enforcement resources on threats to homeland security and public safety."

He said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement division and the Customs and Border Protection unit have been informed of the new limits.

"The interim guidance is intended to balance the importance of preserving access to courts in the fair administration of justice with legitimate civil immigration enforcement interests," Mayorkas said.

"Additional guidance will be forthcoming following the release of updated immigration enforcement priorities."

Under the new guidance, a civil immigration enforcement action may be taken in or near a courthouse only in certain limited instances, including matters that involved national security; imminent risk of death, violence, or physical harm to any person; hot pursuit of an individual posing a threat to public safety; and imminent risk of destruction of evidence material to a criminal case.

Trump came to office in 2017, vowing to deport as many as 3 million unauthorized immigrants with criminal records living in the United States. Immigration arrests took on a higher profile under him due to highly-visible worksite enforcement operations and increased detention in residential neighborhoods and sensitive locations such as courthouses and schools, among others.

Biden, who took office in January, has made immigration a priority too, signing 94 related executive actions in his first 100 days, more than half of them to undone Trump's orders on immigration.

