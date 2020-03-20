US to Limit Issuing Passports Only to Persons in Life-or-Death Emergencies - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The United States will limit issuing passports only to persons facing life-or-death emergencies or immediate overseas travel within three days, according to the State Department website.

"Due to public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, effective March 20, 2020, we are only able to offer service for customers with a qualified life-or-death emergency and who need a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours," the State Department said.

The State Department explained that life-or-death emergencies include serious illnesses, injuries or deaths in the immediate family that require traveling abroad within 72 hours.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, more than 236,000 cases of the novel coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide and more than 9,700 deaths.