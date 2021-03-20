US to Loan 4Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Mexico, Canada - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The US government plans to loan about 4 million dozes of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Mexico and Canada, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a briefing on Friday.

"Balancing the need to let the approval process of the AstraZeneca vaccine take place in the United States with the importance of helping to stop the spread in other countries, we will loan a portion of our releasable AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and Canada," Zients said.

Zients explained this action will allow Canada and Mexico to meet a critical vaccination need by loaning them some 4 million doses.

Zients underscored that this loan will not reduce the availability of vaccines to Americans since the doses that will be loaned are not approved for usage in the United States.

At present, the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is going through necessary trials in order to be authorized by the food and Drug Administration, he said.

Zients noted that the United States has reached its goal of administering 100 million doses in 58 days.

Nearly 40 million Americans have been vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.