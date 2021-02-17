US to Look at Other Ways to Advance Strategic Stability With Russia - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States will continue looking for ways to work with Russia on strategic stability, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview.

"We'll look at other ways to advance strategic stability with Russia, even as we're very clear about the actions that they're taking... But we have to be able to work on both fronts," Blinken told NPR on Tuesday.