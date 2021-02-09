WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United States will seek ways to improve its support for Saudi Arabian efforts to defend itself, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Monday.

US President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States was stopping all support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen.

"Saudi Arabia faces genuine security threats from Yemen which we again saw over the weekend," Price said. "We will look for ways to improve support for Saudi Arabia's ability to defend itself on its territory against threats."

Price said it will be considered during the interagency process of future potential weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said the United States will continue sharing intelligence with Saudi Arabia to help Riyadh defend itself from security threats, but will halt support for any offensive operations in Yemen.

Biden has also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderkin as his special envoy for Yemen.

On Friday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said it welcomes the United States' stance to help resolve the crisis in Yemen by political means.