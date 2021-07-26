US to Maintain Existing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Due to Delta Variant - White House

The United States will maintain the existing COVID-19 restrictions due to the Delta variant, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The United States will maintain the existing COVID-19 restrictions due to the Delta variant, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"[As for] the Delta variant, we will maintain the existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons.

The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world. Driven by the Delta variant cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear to continue in the weeks ahead," Psaki said at a press briefing.