US To Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence In Baltic Sea Region - Blinken
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The United States will continue to conduct military exercises and maintain a presence in the Baltic Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"The United States will also maintain a robust excise activity and presence in the Baltic Sea region," Blinken said during a press conference.