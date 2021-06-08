UrduPoint.com
US To Maintain Sanctions On Iran Even In Case Of Tehran's Return To JCPOA - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:42 PM

The United States will maintain "hundreds of sanctions" against Iran even in the event of Tehran's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The United States will maintain "hundreds of sanctions" against Iran even in the event of Tehran's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"I would anticipate that even in the event of the return to compliance with the JCPOA, hundreds of sanctions will remain in place," Blinken told the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Secretary of State pointed out that the sanctions include the restrictions imposed by the previous Trump administration.

"They will remain unless and until Iran behavior changes," he said.

However, Blinken said the United States does not know Iran's intentions with respect to the JCPOA.

"We will see if that actually materializes," he said, adding that the United States' responsibility in this case would be to lift restrictions in consistence with the JCPOA, but to "resolutely maintain" other sanctions.

