US to Make First Donation of 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to Guatemala - Harris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The United States will donate the first batch with 500,000 vaccines against COVID-19 to Guatemala as part of the Biden administration's plan to renew relationships around the world, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday.

"We are renewing our relationships around the globe and our presence around the world. In fact, just last week I shared with the President [of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei] that the United States will provide, as a first donation, 500,000 vaccines to Guatemala," Harris said during a joint press briefing.

The donation of vaccines to Guatemala is a part of Biden's global framework to share 80 million coronavirus vaccines by the end of June announced last week.

Countries South and Central America are supposed to get 6 million vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, according to the plan.

During the joint press briefing with Giammattei, Harris shared a range of steps the two governments have agreed to make to curb the pressing issues of illegal migration and drug trafficking, including the creation of an anti-smuggling and anti-human trafficking task force, as well as bringing American business to create economic incentives for Guatemalans to stay in their homeland.