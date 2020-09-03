UrduPoint.com
US To Make One-Time Disbursement Of $68Mln To WHO For Aid To Mideast - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

US to Make One-Time Disbursement of $68Mln to WHO for Aid to Mideast - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United States will make a one-time disbursement of $68 million to the World Health Organization to support humanitarian efforts in the middle East, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for Global Health Alma Golden said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"We will make a one-time disbursement of up to $68 million to the WHO to support humanitarian health assistance in Libya and Syria," Golden said.

Golden said that up to $44 million would go toward the eradication of polio, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

More Stories From World

