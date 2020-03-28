US to Make, Purchase 100,000 Ventilators in Next 100 Days to Fight Virus Pandemic - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The United States is going to manufacture or purchase an additional 100,000 ventilators for use by sufferers from the coronavirus in the next 100 days, President Donald Trump told a White House press conference.

"In the next 100 days, we will make or get over 100,000 additional units," Trump told reporters on Friday.

Trump also said the United States could make ventilators for other countries such as UK, Italy, Spain and Germany.