US To Make Sanction Exception Allowing Iraq To Import Iranian Electricity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

US to Make Sanction Exception Allowing Iraq to Import Iranian Electricity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Washington will grant Baghdad a 120-day waiver from sanctions to continue importing electricity from Iran as a show of support to the newly formed government, the US State Department said following a call between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iraq's new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

"In support of the new government the United States will move forward with a 120-day electricity waiver as a display of our desire to help provide the right conditions for success," a statement read.

The call purportedly took place after the Iraqi parliament approved the cabinet of ministers in the early hours of Thursday.

The US sanctions against Iran entail automatic sanctions against countries that deal with Tehran. However, Washington regularly waivers that power for allies and as a political tool.

