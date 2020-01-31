US to Make UK Pay More for Drugs Under Future Free Trade Deal - Diplomat

The US administration will want the UK health service to pay "twice as much" for drugs under the prospective free trade deal, the former ambassador in Washington told The Guardian on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The US administration will want the UK health service to pay "twice as much" for drugs under the prospective free trade deal, the former ambassador in Washington told The Guardian on Friday.

Kim Darroch explained to the daily that if the United Kingdom wanted bigger access to the US internal market it would have to make allowances when it came to pharmaceutical and agricultural imports.

"They... want us to pay the same for American pharmaceuticals as they pay in their own market. Do they want us to pay more for their pharmaceuticals? ... Of course they do," he said in an interview.

The National Health Service currently imports US drugs at reduced prices capped by the Health Department's National Institute of Health and Care Excellence.

But the diplomat, who resigned over leaked cables last July, said that no great friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson would let the UK get everything for nothing.

"Maybe Boris's relationship with Donald Trump is so fantastic that Trump will give him all this as a gift," Darroch said.

"But are they going to while we're saying we are not going to have chlorinated chicken, not going to have your hormone-treated beef... and we are not going to pay twice as much as we do now for American pharmaceuticals," he added.

He also doubted whether the UK would have the resources to conduct free trade talks simultaneously with Brussels and Washington and whether the US president would really set his heart on reaching a deal during the election year.