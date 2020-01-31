UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Make UK Pay More For Drugs Under Future Free Trade Deal - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:29 PM

US to Make UK Pay More for Drugs Under Future Free Trade Deal - Diplomat

The US administration will want the UK health service to pay "twice as much" for drugs under the prospective free trade deal, the former ambassador in Washington told The Guardian on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The US administration will want the UK health service to pay "twice as much" for drugs under the prospective free trade deal, the former ambassador in Washington told The Guardian on Friday.

Kim Darroch explained to the daily that if the United Kingdom wanted bigger access to the US internal market it would have to make allowances when it came to pharmaceutical and agricultural imports.

"They... want us to pay the same for American pharmaceuticals as they pay in their own market. Do they want us to pay more for their pharmaceuticals? ... Of course they do," he said in an interview.

The National Health Service currently imports US drugs at reduced prices capped by the Health Department's National Institute of Health and Care Excellence.

But the diplomat, who resigned over leaked cables last July, said that no great friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson would let the UK get everything for nothing.

"Maybe Boris's relationship with Donald Trump is so fantastic that Trump will give him all this as a gift," Darroch said.

"But are they going to while we're saying we are not going to have chlorinated chicken, not going to have your hormone-treated beef... and we are not going to pay twice as much as we do now for American pharmaceuticals," he added.

He also doubted whether the UK would have the resources to conduct free trade talks simultaneously with Brussels and Washington and whether the US president would really set his heart on reaching a deal during the election year.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Drugs Washington Trump Brussels Same United Kingdom July Market All

Recent Stories

Increasing exports is the only available option: M ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Rawalpindi Test to be announced ..

28 minutes ago

Empower bonded labour through unions

40 minutes ago

Closing borders could allow China virus to spread ..

46 seconds ago

Erdogan Vows to Keep Turkish Troops in Libya Unles ..

47 seconds ago

AIGP orders posting, transfer of four police offic ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.