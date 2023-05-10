UrduPoint.com

US To Manage Migrant Crisis In 'Humane Way' - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US to Manage Migrant Crisis in 'Humane Way' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Biden administration will deal with the crisis of surging illegal immigration in a "humane way," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We are going to do everything that we can and use every available tool to us as we have been to deal with this issue in a humane way, manage it humanely," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected at the US border with Mexico after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - expires on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration would address the situation by utilizing law enforcement, deterrence and diplomacy.

In addition, the administration is keeping close contacts with its regional partners, she said.

"Right now, we believe a robust plan, multiagency plan to do this in a humane way," Jean-Pierre said.

However, Jean-Pierre declined to discuss the possible numbers of migrants expected to enter the United States after Title 42 expires.

"I cannot get into hypotheticals about the numbers and what they are were going to be, or going to be," she said.

An all-time record number of migrants has arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

Related Topics

White House United States Mexico Border Government Million

Recent Stories

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

1 hour ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

4 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

4 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

4 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.