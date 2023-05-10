US to Manage Migrant Crisis in 'Humane Way' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Biden administration will deal with the crisis of surging illegal immigration in a "humane way," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We are going to do everything that we can and use every available tool to us as we have been to deal with this issue in a humane way, manage it humanely," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected at the US border with Mexico after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - expires on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration would address the situation by utilizing law enforcement, deterrence and diplomacy.

In addition, the administration is keeping close contacts with its regional partners, she said.

"Right now, we believe a robust plan, multiagency plan to do this in a humane way," Jean-Pierre said.

However, Jean-Pierre declined to discuss the possible numbers of migrants expected to enter the United States after Title 42 expires.

"I cannot get into hypotheticals about the numbers and what they are were going to be, or going to be," she said.

An all-time record number of migrants has arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.