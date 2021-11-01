UrduPoint.com

US To Meet Commitments To Reduce Emissions 50-52% By 2030 As Compared To 2005 - Biden

The United States will meet its commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emission in half by the end of the decade as compared to the 2005 levels, US President Joe Biden said on Monday

"We (the United States) have set ambitious goals reducing us greenhouse gases, emissions by 50 to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030," Biden said during the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement that his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the country from in 2017.

The United States returned to the Paris Climate Agreement in February soon after Biden became president. He vowed to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama that amounted to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.

