UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Meet Goal Of Administering 100Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Friday - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:41 AM

US to Meet Goal of Administering 100Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Friday - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States on Friday will meet the key goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"I am proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans," Biden said. "That's weeks ahead of schedule.

"

Biden pointed out that there has been a significant increase in the number of vaccinated senior citizens.

"Eight weeks ago, only 8 percent of seniors... received the vaccination. Today, 65 percent of people age 65 and over have received at least one shot, and 36 percent are fully vaccinated," Biden said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the United States has reported that 29.6 million people tested positive for the novel coronavirus with more than 538,000 virus-related deaths, the Johns Hopkins University online tracker revealed.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

2 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

2 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

44 minutes ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

44 minutes ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.