US to Meet Goal of Administering 100Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Friday - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States on Friday will meet the key goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"I am proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans," Biden said. "That's weeks ahead of schedule.

Biden pointed out that there has been a significant increase in the number of vaccinated senior citizens.

"Eight weeks ago, only 8 percent of seniors... received the vaccination. Today, 65 percent of people age 65 and over have received at least one shot, and 36 percent are fully vaccinated," Biden said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the United States has reported that 29.6 million people tested positive for the novel coronavirus with more than 538,000 virus-related deaths, the Johns Hopkins University online tracker revealed.