US to Meet Taliban Officials in Doha This Weekend, Will Not Legitimize Group - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) A US delegation will travel to Doha, Qatar, over the weekend to meet with senior Taliban (banned in Russia) officials to discuss issues in Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Friday citing two Biden administration officials.

The US delegation will be made up of officials from the State Department and the US intelligence community, the report said.

The topics of discussion at the meeting will be ensuring the safe passage of Americans and others out of Afghanistan, the release of US citizen Mark Frerichs, and warning about the potential resurgence of extremist groups, the report said.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will not be included in the meeting, the report said.