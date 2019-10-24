US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal on Border Security in Syria - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States had no role in the Russian-Turkish agreement on border security in Syria, but will closely monitor the areas affected by the deal, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"The deal between Turkey and the Russians is something that is between them, we did not have any role to play in that... We will closely monitor how the lives of the affect populations are in those areas," the official said.

The official called on all parties, including Russia, Turkey and the Kurds, to prevent the forcible removal of civilians from their homes in northeast Syria and to avoid the use of military force, especially in residential areas.

On Tuesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that Russian military police and Syrian border guards would facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile safe zone on the Syria-Turkey border within 150 hours.

The new deal was reached at the end of the five-day ceasefire agreed to by the United States and Turkey last week to give the Kurdish militia time to pull back their troops from the area along the Turkish border.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Turkey informed his administration the ceasefire in Syria would be permanent.

The diplomatic activity came after Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 to clear the border area of Kurdish fighters and the remaining members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).