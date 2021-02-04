UrduPoint.com
US To Monitor Nord Stream 2 Completion Efforts, May Use Sanctions - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States will be monitoring activities to complete Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and may invoke sanctions, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"I think what we can say is that we will monitor activity to complete or certify the pipeline and if such activity takes place we will make a determination on the applicability of sanctions," Price said Wednesday when asked at a daily briefing for comments on German press reports about potential softening of US stance on the project.

He added, however, that sanctions are "only one among many important tools" to address the issue.

"We will work closely with our allies and partners to reinforce European energy security and safeguard against predatory behavior against including that of Russia in this case," Price said.

Nord Stream 2 is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany. The United States is a vocal opponent of the project as it seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. Construction was suspended a year ago after American sanctions forced Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas to withdraw from Nord Stream 2, but resumed in December and is expected to take several months to complete.

The German authorities, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have repeatedly rejected the US extraterritorial sanctions and said they consider Nord Stream 2 to be an economic rather than political project. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that the US has for the first time ever signaled readiness to start negotiations on lifting sanctions against the pipeline.

