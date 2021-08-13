UrduPoint.com

US To Move 1,000 Troops To Qatar To Accelerate Processing Of Afghan Immigrants - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

US to Move 1,000 Troops to Qatar to Accelerate Processing of Afghan Immigrants - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The US will move approximately 1,000 military personnel to Qatar in order to hasten the processing of Afghan Special Immigrant (SIV) visa applicants, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The next movement will consist of a joint US Army-Air Force support element of around 1,000 personnel to facilitate the processing of SIV applicants. Initial elements will arrive in Qatar in the coming days," Kirby said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pentagon Qatar Visa

Recent Stories

All Wildfires in Turkey Extinguished - Minister of ..

All Wildfires in Turkey Extinguished - Minister of Forestry

8 minutes ago
 Lavrov Reminds Lukashenko That Crimea Part of Unio ..

Lavrov Reminds Lukashenko That Crimea Part of Union State of Russia, Belarus

9 minutes ago
 Spanish clubs, minus Barca and Real, approve CVC i ..

Spanish clubs, minus Barca and Real, approve CVC investment deal

9 minutes ago
 Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mournin ..

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning

9 minutes ago
 NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qure ..

NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qureshi

12 minutes ago
 Court Jails Former US Drug Enforcement Agent For 1 ..

Court Jails Former US Drug Enforcement Agent For 13 Years For Corruption - Justi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.