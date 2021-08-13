US to Move 1,000 Troops to Qatar to Accelerate Processing of Afghan Immigrants - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The US will move approximately 1,000 military personnel to Qatar in order to hasten the processing of Afghan Special Immigrant (SIV) visa applicants, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The next movement will consist of a joint US Army-Air Force support element of around 1,000 personnel to facilitate the processing of SIV applicants. Initial elements will arrive in Qatar in the coming days," Kirby said during a press conference.