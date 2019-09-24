US To Never Ratify UN Arms Trade Treaty - Trump
Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:15 PM
The United States will never proceed with the ratification of the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, US President Donald Trump said during his remarks at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday
"There is no circumstance under which the United States will allow international entities to trample on the rights of our citizens, including the right to self-defense. That is why this year I announced that we will never ratify the UN Arms Trade Treaty," Trump said.