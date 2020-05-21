UrduPoint.com
US To Notify Russia Friday Of Intent To Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United States will inform Russia tomorrow about its plan to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, US media reported on Thursday.

The New York Times cited senior Trump administration officials in its report about President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty.

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the states who are members of the accord.

Trump's intent to pull out from the Open Skies Treaty will be perceived as additional evidence that he also wants to withdraw the United States from the New START Treaty, the report said.

