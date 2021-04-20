US to Offer 22,000 Extra Temporary Work Visas, Including 6,000 for Central Americans - DHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States will offer 22,000 additional seasonal guest worker visas this year, including 6,000 for Central American nationals, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

"In light of increased labor demands, DHS is announcing a supplemental increase of 22,000 visas for the H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Worker program," DHS said in a statement.

The Department will reserve 6,000 of the visas for individuals from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, the statement said.