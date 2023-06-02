US to Offer to Keep Nuclear Arms Limits Until 2026 If Russia Reciprocates - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States on Friday is set to offer to continue complying with the nuclear arms limits under the New START Treaty until 2026 if Russia reciprocates, Reuters reported, citing two senior administration officials

The offer will be made by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a speech to the Arms Control Association advocacy group, the report said.

Sullivan will express the US's openness to resuming unconditional talks with Russia on nuclear risks, including regarding a new pact to succeed New START, according to the news agency.

He will also reaffirm that the US is ready to engage in a risk reduction dialogue with China, the report added.

A new treaty to replace New START will have to account for China's nuclear arms buildup, meaning it is unlikely to have the same limits, a US official told Reuters.

On Thursday, the US State Department said it would immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under New START in response to Russia's suspension of the treaty in February.

The US has also stopped facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors. The countermeasures are "reversible" and intended to induce Russia to return to compliance with the treaty, the State Department said.