US To Offer Up To $5Mln Rewards On Info On North Korea Sanctions Violations - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

US to Offer Up to $5Mln Rewards on Info on North Korea Sanctions Violations - State Dept

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The United States will offer up to $5 million in rewards for information about efforts to evade sanctions on North Korea, Deputy Assistant Secretary Alex Wong said on Tuesday, while accusing China of "flagrant" violations of existing US designations.

"Today, the State Department is launching a new website, DPRKrewards.com, to reach individuals across the globe, to provide information to our Rewards for Justice program on the DPRK's sanctions evasion," Wong said at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Under the program anyone who provides information related to "sanctionable conduct" would be eligible for a reward of up to $5 million, Wong said.

