US To Officially Announce Deal With Germany On Nord Stream 2 Later On Wednesday - Nuland

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:50 PM

US to Officially Announce Deal With Germany on Nord Stream 2 Later on Wednesday - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States later on Wednesday will officially unveil its deal with Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

" Later this afternoon we will make public the agreement that we have with the German government," Nuland said.

More Stories From World

