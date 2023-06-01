US to Open American Presence Post in Tromso to Deepen Engagement in High North - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The United States will be opening an American presence post in the Norwegian city of Tromso to expand its diplomatic presence in the Arctic Circle region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"To deepen our own engagement in the High North, I'm announcing today that the United States will be opening an American presence post in Tromso, our northernmost diplomatic mission and the only such facility above the Arctic circle," Blinken told reporters in Oslo.