UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Open Direct Talks With Yemen Rebels: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:24 PM

US to open direct talks with Yemen rebels: report

The United States is preparing to open direct talks with Huthi rebels in a bid to end Yemen's war which has claimed thousands of lives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The United States is preparing to open direct talks with Huthi rebels in a bid to end Yemen's war which has claimed thousands of lives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The proposed initiative, the first direct negotiations between Washington and the Huthis in over four years, comes as the rebels have stepped up missile and drone attacks on neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

"The United States is looking to prod Saudi Arabia into taking part in secret talks in Oman with Huthi leaders in an effort to broker a ceasefire in Yemen," The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.

The move could open the first significant channel between President Donald Trump's administration and the Huthis at a time when fears of a broader regional war are growing, the newspaper said.

The toppling of the Yemen government by the Huthis in 2015 triggered the launch of a Saudi-led military intervention to quell the rebel forces, but the Yemen conflict has since become even more complex and multi-layered.

The US negotiating team would be led by Christopher Henzel, a veteran diplomat who became the Trump administration's first ambassador to Yemen in April, the newspaper said.

Under the administration of former president Barack Obama, US officials held brief talks with Huthi leaders in June 2015, just three months after the Saudi intervention began, to convince them to attend UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva to resolve the crisis.

The Geneva conference and further rounds of negotiations failed to resolve the crisis, which has pushed impoverished Yemen to the brink of famine.

The Wall Street Journal said US officials were set to meet with Saudi leaders to push them to take a diplomatic approach.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi deputy defence minister and brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, arrived in Washington this week for talks with a number of US officials.

The Journal said he would meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the Huthi rebels captured the capital Sanaa and most of the country in September 2014.

The conflict has sparked what the United Nations labels the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Drone Defence Minister World Barack Obama United Nations Washington Yemen Oman Trump Saudi Geneva Sanaa United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman April June September 2015 Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

1 hour ago

Seminar on World Population Day 2019

8 seconds ago

D-Day for Italy talks on new government

10 seconds ago

Dortmund's Hazard out of action for 'several weeks ..

13 seconds ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

2 hours ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.