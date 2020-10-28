UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Open Embassy In Maldives For First Time - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

US to Open Embassy in Maldives for First Time - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The United States will open an embassy in Maldives for the very first time, US Secretary of State Mike announced during a visit to the island nation on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States intends to open an Embassy in Maldives with a resident US Ambassador, reflecting the continued growth of the US-Maldives relationship and underscoring the United States' unshakeable commitment to Maldives and the Indo-Pacific region," Pompeo said.

Pompeo noted that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1966, the two nations have deepened cooperation on various issues including enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, incentivizing the private sector, and countering terrorism.

"With support from the United States, Maldives has made tremendous progress in recent years to support democratic institutions and foster a free and open society for the benefit of all its citizens," Pompeo said. "Our decision to open an Embassy in Maldives is a welcome milestone in our relationship and we look forward to strengthened cooperation between our countries in the years to come."

Pompeo is currently on a visit to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives. His trip will last from October 25-30.

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Visit Progress Indonesia United States Maldives October All From

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.