US to Open Embassy in Maldives for First Time - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The United States will open an embassy in Maldives for the very first time, US Secretary of State Mike announced during a visit to the island nation on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States intends to open an Embassy in Maldives with a resident US Ambassador, reflecting the continued growth of the US-Maldives relationship and underscoring the United States' unshakeable commitment to Maldives and the Indo-Pacific region," Pompeo said.

Pompeo noted that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1966, the two nations have deepened cooperation on various issues including enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, incentivizing the private sector, and countering terrorism.

"With support from the United States, Maldives has made tremendous progress in recent years to support democratic institutions and foster a free and open society for the benefit of all its citizens," Pompeo said. "Our decision to open an Embassy in Maldives is a welcome milestone in our relationship and we look forward to strengthened cooperation between our countries in the years to come."

Pompeo is currently on a visit to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives. His trip will last from October 25-30.