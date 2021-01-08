UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Open Refueled Small Business Aid Program

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:01 PM

US to open refueled small business aid program

The government next week will begin taking applications for a small business aid program that received a new infusion of funds in a government spending bill approved last month, the US Treasury announced Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The government next week will begin taking applications for a small business aid program that received a new infusion of funds in a government spending bill approved last month, the US Treasury announced Friday.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) providing loans and grants to small businesses was first authorized by the massive CARES Act stimulus package passed in late March in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses shut down nationwide to stop the virus from spreading.

The government gave away $525 billion in PPP funds before a cutoff deadline in August, but received another $284 billion in a narrower spending package Congress approved at the end of December, Treasury said in a statement.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) which runs the program will begin accepting first time applications on Monday, and second-run requests on Wednesday, the agencies said.

"The historically successful Paycheck Protection Program served as an economic lifeline to millions of small businesses and their employees when they needed it most," SBA chief Jovita Carranza said in a statement.

Requests initially will be restricted to community financial institutions, and only to companies that did not receive a PPP loan earlier in a year, Treasury said.

From Wednesday, they will be able to lend to some companies that previously received PPP funds, while larger financial institutions will be allowed to make loans "shortly thereafter," the department said.

To get a loan a second time, a company must have no more than 300 employees and show a 25 percent drop in gross receipts last year in comparable quarters of 2019.

The initial rounds of PPP funding were dogged by claims bigger firms were receiving money that should go to small businesses, and by fraudulent applications.

Authorities in recent months have announced a steady stream of charges against individuals accused of stealing tens of millions of Dollars from the program.

In a call with reporters, a senior administration official said there will be a gap to allow for fraud checks in between when a lender submits a loan application and when SBA disburses funds.

Related Topics

Loan Business Company Money March August December Congress 2019 From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

3 minutes ago

Test change for travellers to UK as virus cases mo ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks rise as market eyes stimulus after bad j ..

3 minutes ago

One given death penalty for stabbing woman to deat ..

5 minutes ago

India to Use Its COVID-19 Vaccine for Benefit of ' ..

5 minutes ago

Ali stresses for unity among all political parties ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.